Loudoun Hits Quarter Million Jabs

Loudoun County’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts hit another milestone this week, surpassing 250,000 shots.

According to the state Department of Public Health tally, as of Monday 171,000 county residents had received at least one shot and nearly 90,000 were fully vaccinated. About 21% of Loudoun’s population is fully vaccinated, trailing behind the statewide rates of 25.4%.

Since April 1, more than 100,000 shots have been administered to Loudoun residents as supply has ramped up, feeding the large vaccination site at the Dulles Town Center mall as well as neighborhood pharmacies.

Also this week, Loudoun’s COVID-related hospitalizations surpassed 1,000 since the arrival of the virus last March. During the past 13 months, nearly 27,000 cases have been reported with 274 deaths attributed to COVID-19, the majority of which, 229 involved patients age 70 and older.