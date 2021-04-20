Virtual Mini-Conference Planned for Loudoun Small Business Week

Although the COVID-19 pandemic means this year the Loudoun Small Business Development Center is not able to hold its annual in-person conference for Small Business Week, the center is still celebrating in a big way with a virtual mini-conference Monday, May 3.

The free event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and focuses on recovery, featuring experts invited to share programs and insights to help plan ahead, ramp up operations and return to profitability.

Choose from two presentations in each morning session designed to help you think beyond the crisis and prepare your business for the ‘new normal’ just around the corner.

In the first two sessions, attendees can choose from two options. In the first session, at 9 a.m., one room will go over Small Business Administration Loan Programs to Finance Recovery with Rod Johnson, Loan Specialist from the Washington DC District Office of the SBA. The other will discussidentifying new opportunities for growth with Josh Green, Director of the Virginia Innovation Commercialization Assistance Program.

In the 10:15 session, Robert Brooke, Director, Federal Funding Programs, Center for Innovative Technology, will discuss federal innovation and technology grants to help businesses grow. Meanwhile Mary Joynt, Marketing Advisor, Loudoun Small Business Development Center, will discuss grabbing customer attention in a crowded digital world.

And the keynote session, “Pivoting in the Real World – Stories of Change from Three Local Companies,” will feature a conversation about how the pandemic has changed three very different businesses, and how that change is likely to affect their futures. Keynote panelists will be Tony Stafford of Ford’s Fish Shack, Krista Woods of GloveStix, and Justin Dobson of Comfenergy.

Learn more and reserve a spot at http://loudounsbdc.com/mini-conference-2021.