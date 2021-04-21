Loudoun County ‘Taking Steps’ to Resume Potomac River Ferry Service

Loudoun County government is “taking steps” toward reopening ferry service between Montgomery County, MD, and Virginia, according to a statement issued by the county staff Wednesday.

According the press release, the county will study the options for resuming ferry service to Maryland—the latest in a dispute over White’s Ferry, the longtime commuting staple that once carried nearly 800 passengers a day, but which closed after the cable across the river broke in December 2020, and never reopened.

The previous owners of the ferry had also lost a years-long legal battle with the owners of the landing property on the Virginia side, with the court ruling that the ferry lacked legal authority to use the property. That land is part of Rockland Farm. After negotiations between the two produced no result, the White’s Ferry owner sold to entrepreneur Chuck Kuhn.

But those negotiations between Kuhn and the Rockland owners also have stalled, with Kuhn refusing to meet the landowners’ request to pay them 50 cents per crossing and instead making an undisclosed offer for a one-time payment for a permanent easement, according to Rockland Farm. The owners of the landing property warned that Kuhn had threatened that the county government may condemn the property, taking it by force, if Rockland Farm did not accept his offer.

Now, according to the county press release, “Loudoun County will work jointly with Montgomery County to conduct the study of the White’s Ferry’s operations as well as an evaluation of land ownership and acquisition scenarios for the Virginia landing. The study will evaluate short- and long-term possibilities for resuming ferry service.”

According to that statement, the study will look into “roadway access and ferry use along with any other pertinent transportation issues; identifying legal and regulatory requirements associated with ferry operations; landing site improvements and landing location options; and operating alternatives that may include a public/private partnership.”

“The joint study will help evaluate the long-term feasibility and reliability of Potomac River ferry service between Loudoun and Montgomery Counties and help identify alternatives for ferry operations with a common goal of re-establishing daily ferry service that benefits the greater community,” the release adds.

The study is expected to start in the next 30 days and be completed within 90 days after that.

Calls to County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and district Supervisor Caleb A. Kershner (R-Catoctin) were not immediately returned. The press release followed a closed-door meeting of county supervisors at their April 20 meeting, which was described only for the purpose “to consider acquisition of a parcel/parcels of property and to consult with legal counsel and staff members (or consultants) pertaining to actual or probable litigation regarding a parcel/parcels of property for public use in the Catoctin Election District.”

However, supervisors took no public vote after coming out of the closed session.

Libby Devlin, manager of the property and a member of the family that owns Rockland Farm, said she isn’t sure what the press release means.

“I guess I’m glad that they’re going to really look at this thoroughly instead of jumping right into condemning the landing,” Devlin said. “Rockland Farm’s been trying to provide the county with the options for how to get the ferry open, so maybe they’re going to be studying some of those issues as well, and that’s good.”

But, she added, “the fastest way to get the ferry open would be if we could get it open without having to go through condemnation, and just work out some agreement between the private parties.”