Tales and Ales to Return Sunday for Loudoun Literacy

Tales and Ales, Loudoun’s storytelling show, is turning the mic back on in the name of literacy at a brand-new brewery, with a brand-new pop-up bookstore. The next show will be this Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m., outdoors at Lost Barrel Brewing in Middleburg.

Tales and Ales is a curated storytelling show that invites regular people to tell true, extraordinary stories—the funny, the heart-warming, and everything in between. And the show on Sunday will include a pop-up bookstore from Birch Tree Books, and doubles as a fundraiser for the Loudoun Literacy Council.

Tales and Ales started in 2018 with a mission to create meaningful intersections through the power of true storytelling, all while raising money for nonprofit organizations doing life-changing, story-worthy work in our community, according to one of its creators, Danielle Nadler. The Tales and Ales team had another show ready to roll for March 13, 2020—but then the pandemic hit, canceling the show.

This Sunday, nearly that full slate will return to perform, including six storytellers and Master of Ceremonies Tom Toth.

Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at TalesandAles.org or talesandales425.eventbrite.com.