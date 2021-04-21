The Ballpark Plans Fall Arrival in Ashburn

Last summer a group of sports and entertainment executives, led by president and CEO Chris Bourassa, also of Play to Win, LLC, went full steam into design mode for the flagship location of The Ballpark Loudoun, following almost two years of planning.

“We’ve been in the sports facility design and construction management business for 15 years. We’ve been operating facilities both for third parties and our own clubs. We’ve got quite a bit of experience in sports facility management and clubs that use those facilities. But we were looking for something a little more unique, something that could drive growth in the business,” Bourassa said.

At the heart of that concept is the combination of “competitive socializing” with high-tech training opportunities for area baseball and softball players, said Laila Victorine, the vice president of business development for The Ballpark Loudoun.

Located in the new Lexington 7 building along Rt. 7 in Ashburn, the flagship location will feature 22,000 square feet of professional-level training space and innovative technology used by the pros, as well as a spacious, family-friendly atmosphere and mouthwatering food. The Ballpark Loudoun will offer a high-end training program as well as provide an active entertainment experience for anyone looking for some friendly competitive socializing, a press release stated.

Think of Top Golf meets baseball for an appropriate analogy, its executives said.

But The Ballpark takes things a step further with its technology. The Ballpark will feature HitTrax, Driveline Baseball, and Pro Batter systems for baseball and fastpitch softball, as well as training and one-on-one lessons with professional instructors for the serious ballplayer wishing to hone their skills and level up. The facility is outfitted with eight lanes, six of which feature both HitTrax and Pro-Batter technologies.

Bourassa said the systems can be configured for any skill level, from the novice who may need slow pitches, to the baseball or softball players at elite levels who can handle 100 mph fastballs. Guests at The Ballpark can select from a variety of games to play on the systems, including home run derbies, and can even simulate themselves hitting into a particular Major League Baseball stadium, to see how their hits could bounce off the ivy-covered walls at Wrigley Field, or the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

An onsite restaurant, Chibop, will feature Korean food along with fan-favorite ballpark eats. Bourassa expects the restaurant to quickly gain a local following, and attract those who are just on the lookout for a good spot for lunch or dinner.

On the aesthetic side, General Manager Josh Swirchak, himself a former ballplayer, said the goal was for The Ballpark to mimic an actual baseball stadium.

“One of the things we really wanted to focus on is to create a ballpark experience. When you walk into a stadium there’s that wow factor,” he said. Swirchak said that the elevated seating overlooking the hitting lanes allows customers to feel like they are close to the action, watching a game while enjoying a meal or cold beverage.

Renderings of the The Ballpark Loudoun provide a glimpse into the goal of creating a baseball stadium-like atmosphere that can attract both would-be baseball and softball stars and locals looking for friendly competition. [Contributed]

While customers can enjoy the “in-game” action, The Ballpark will also be a place to catch a live sports game on one of its many TVs, Swirchak said.

Victorine said the Ballpark will be a great addition to the many “competitive socializing” venues that have sprung up around Loudoun County in recent years, from Top Golf to Axes and O’s to Bowlero and others.

“Coming out of COVID quarantine people are craving that socialization a bit more,” she remarked.

Bourassa said a major goal of The Ballpark, not unlike that of Play to Win, is to build and provide facilities that make local youth sports viable.

“We feel that when youth gets into youth sports programs or related organizations it keeps them out of trouble, creates character and leadership. You’re not only developing your skills but providing structure and a facility that attracts top coaches and trainers. We want to help each community we’re serving by keeping youth focused, out of trouble when developing their skills,” he said.

Bourassa said The Ballpark concept is one they can replicate elsewhere in the region.

“The goal to build five to 10 regionally from Baltimore to Richmond or Virginia Beach, then we plan to roll out nationally in limited markets, where the markets might share similar demographics [to Loudoun],” he said.

With an eye toward an early fall opening, The Ballpark is offering pre-launch membership plans with incentives to early adopters. More information on those memberships and The Ballpark can be found at theballparkloudoun.com.