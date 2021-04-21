Waterford Telephone Co. to Close May 31

After a decade providing rural Loudouners with internet service, the Waterford Telephone Co. will cease operations May 31.

According to the company’s website, “WTC regrets to inform you that we have decided toclosedown Waterford Telephone Company. Our last day ofbusinesswill be on May 31, 2021. After that date WTC will no longer be offering Internet service. … If your service is currently working we will try our best to keep it working until May 31, 2021.”

Bruce Davis, owner of the company, has not responded to phone calls or email about the closure.

The Waterford Telephone Co. has provided customers with internet service since 2011. SinceDecember 2017, the company has provided the Town of Hillsboro with VDSL internet access via a hookup in the Old Stone School using the town’s existing Verizon copper wires. Davis previously said that gave his company the ability to provide up to 50Mbps in download speeds and 5Mbps in upload speeds, both of which meet the federal government’s standard for broadband.

Waterford Telephone customers never were locked into contracts with the company. Instead, they were charged based on the speed of internet the company provided them.

Until rural Loudouners can get more accessible broadband access, they can check out the Waterford Telephone Co.’s Do It Yourself Internet guide at waterfordtelephonecompany.com/do-it-yourself-internet.