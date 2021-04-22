April is Keep Loudoun Beautiful Month

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has proclaimed April to be Keep Loudoun Beautiful month.

According to a ceremonial resolution unanimously adopted April 6, Keep Loudoun Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to maintaining a safe, clean, and healthy environment for Loudoun families, businesses, and wildlife through educational outreach, litter prevention, and cleanups.

Since 1972, Keep Loudoun Beautiful has been coordinating citizen volunteers to conduct clean up events around the county during the month of April to celebrate Earth Day. This year, Earth Day is on Thursday, April 22.