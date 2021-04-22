Business, Household Hazardous Waste Collections Planned

Loudoun County will collect hazardous waste from homes and businesses at separate events over the next several weeks.

The next household hazardous waste collection event is planned Saturday, April 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Harmony Park and Ride, 39464 East Colonial Highway near Hamilton. Loudoun residents may bring hazardous waste from their homes to the event free of charge.

Typical household hazardous waste includes things like fluorescent light bulbs, dry-cell batteries, oil-basedpaints, paint thinner, bleach, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fertilizer, or pool chemicals. Not all hazardous waste is accepted—for example, used motor oil and batteries, medical waste like used syringes, and explosives are not.

More information about what will and will not be accepted at the event, and what to expect at the event, is online at loudoun.gov/hhw. The limit per household is 15 gallons of liquid waste and 40 pounds of solid waste. Containers should be bigger than five gallons.

Future events are planned May 22 at the Ashburn North Park and Ride and June 26 at Freedom High School.

Meanwhile businesses must pre-register to drop off hazardous waste by April 30 for an event planned May 6. The program is offered for businesses and organizations located in Loudoun County that are considered “Very Small Quantity Generators,” or VSQGs, or that generate less than 220 pounds of hazardous wastes per calendar month, less than 2.2 pounds of acutely hazardous wastes per calendar month, or accumulate 2,220 pounds or less of hazardous wastes at any time.

Loudoun County covers the fees for contractor setup, material handling and hauling. Participants will be required to deliver their materials to the event and pay the disposal fee.

Go to loudoun.gov/bhwp for registration forms and event information, or call 703-771-5514.