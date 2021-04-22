Moulthrop Announces 87th House District Run

The unorthodox year in education drove Gregory Moulthrop to organize his first race for elected office.

The father of two school-aged children said he was “fed up” by the state of education in Virginia and the poor planning and decision-making of the local School Board, and that prompted him to seek and receive the Republican nomination for the 87th District House of Delegates race.

“I was like, that’s it, we really need school choice. That’s my big thing. I think that parents from what I could tell are really craving school choice and I would make that a long-term priority of mine to get through the legislature,” he said. “In the short term, I think what parents need and what a delegate can do is to get corporations to put together scholarships or grants to help them out. I know a lot of parents that have left the workforce because it’s cheaper to do that than find childcare or they couldn’t balance teaching and work and just daily life events.”

The Aldie resident criticized his opponent, incumbent Del. SuhasSubramanyam(D), for being silent on the issue of schools and “not being able to bring some solutions to the residents.”

While education was the catalyst for throwing his hat into the ring, Moulthrop said the economy was also high on his list. With a background in economics, he expressed concern about the current state of affairs.

“The way I describe it is right now we’re on a sugar high, it’s masking future problems,” he said. “I think that with the shutdown last year and most of this year even though things are easing up a bit, we have a lot of people who are out spending money they saved or didn’t spend last year. That’s not going to continue throughout the rest of the year, especially if our leaders are going to tax and spend. It’s going to really shift money out of pockets of individuals for large government programs. That’s not the right time to tax and spend, and nobody in Virginia has their eye on that. They’re taking a very superficial look at the stock market, big businesses and there’s a problem lurking and it’s going to show its face later this year or early next year.”

Protecting farms and agriculture also is important for Moulthrop, who points to his own family farm an hour south of Richmond. Moulthrop said he’s dealt with power lines running through their farmland and taking up a lot of usable real estate. He has similar concerns on solar energy, with solar panels also using a considerable amount of space and containing heavy metals.

“We’re a coastal state. I’m for hydro energy. I’m for nuclear energy. We’ve got to make sure that we not only move towards clean energy but energy that uses our resources very economically, and doesn’t trade off one industry for another,” he said.

Moulthrop previously worked in the finance industry before moving into business consulting and eventually starting his own IT company. Since selling that business in 2018, he has been a part of several start-ups, and has taken an interest in supply chain management. Currently, he is working to fix some of the vaccine supply chain issues in the state of Virginia.A self-described “Air Force brat” who is originally from Connecticut but moved considerably as a child, Moulthrop and his family have lived in the 87th District for 20 years. For more information on Moulthrop and his campaign, go togregmoulthrop.com