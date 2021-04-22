One Resident’s Mission: Bringing Books Back Downtown

Like many parents both locally and globally, Leesburg resident Leah Fallon quit her job last spring when COVID-19 arrived, closed classrooms and made working parents don their homeschooling hats. And, like many, she used the downtime provided by quarantine and social isolation to put her energy into a new hobby.

But Fallon’s passion is decidedly different from many others, as she has set her eyes on opening a brick-and-mortar bookstore—Birch Tree Books is it’s working name—in downtown Leesburg.

She recalled a trip to visit a friend in upstate New York, and their stop at a local bookstore. Fallon said she loves checking out local bookshops when she is traveling, as it gives individuality to each area. Merchants are eager to talk to new customers and share tips on local authors, or stories about the local area.

“When we got back to her house with all of our new books, I said ‘This is just something Leesburg doesn’t have.’ We have so many shops, it’s really becoming a destination. It’s just too bad Leesburg doesn’t have a bookstore,” she said.

She put those thoughts into action last spring, using her downtime to reach out to business coaches and others in the community to make connections. She’s already talked to Loudoun Literacy Council about how she can collaborate with the nonprofit in her campaign to bring a bookstore to the downtown area.

“The feeling that you get flipping through books, the feeling you get of just being around books, is something I really cherish,” she said. “I look at my competition or the challenges ahead of me, and I see Amazon as one of the biggest. Barnes and Noble, Books a Million … all those markets are different. An independent bookstore is not just about buying the book, it’s about the experience a bookstore brings to people.”

Many consumers go to Amazon or another internet site to buy a specific book or item, she said. But a visit to an independent bookstore can turn on customers to local authors or books about local history—things an internet competitor may not know to suggest. She has already found several online resources that can help to support her and other independent bookstores, and has set up accounts with bothlibro.fmandbookshop.org, where purchases of audiobooks or books can support Birch Tree Books.

While she is still in the early stages of securing financing and finetuning her business plan, Fallon has set her sights on downtown Leesburg for her shop.

“It almost has to be,” she said of the historic district. “When I think of an independent bookstore I think of an old building, I think of the character downtown brings, the foot traffic, visitors coming into downtown seeing what we’re all about.”

She envisions a space that also could host events or even birthday parties.

To move forward on her plans, Fallon will be hosting several pop-ups throughout the county in the coming weeks and months. At these events she will have around 100 titles of new books for customers to select from, with about an even split between books for children and adults. The pop-ups will feature both local authors and those with more of a global profile, and she will curate each collection based on the location of the pop-up. All sales will go toward financing her store.

Fallon said she has no set timeline for seeing her dream come to fruition.

“It really just banks on an investor, somebody coming alongside me that has a business mind,” she said. “I’ll bring the will and the heart.”

In speaking with community members, she said the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with excitement about the prospect of a bookstore coming downtown. Fallon said she will need that community support to make her business a reality.

“If I can get enough support from the community, I feel like together we can make it happen,” she said. “It’s never been just about me. I can’t make this happen by myself. It has to be a community want and a community effort.”

In addition to attending a pop-up, community members can support Birch Tree Books by buying from its online bookstore,birchtreebookstore.com. Information about future pop-up events can also be found on the website.