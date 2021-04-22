Randall, Region Leaders Endorse DC Statehood

Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) is among the DC region leaders who have endorsed making the District of Columbia the country’s 51st state.

The Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, of which Randall is part, has unanimously approved a resolution urging Congress to “establish the state of Washington, D.C. without delay.” The board includes elected officials from 24 area governments across DC, Maryland and Virginia.

“I believe D.C. statehood is a fairness issue, an equity issue, and an American issue. Taxation without representation is Un-American and wrong,” Randall stated.

While DC residents pay federal taxes, they have no voting representation in Congress. In this they join the residents of the U.S.’s five inhabited territories, American Samoa,Guam, theNorthern Mariana Islands,Puerto Ricoand theU.S. Virgin Islands.

Bills currently in the House of Representatives and Senate call for the creation of “the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth,” including all of DC with exceptions for federal buildings. It would be named for Black statesman and abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

If DC were to win statehood, it would be the first new member of the United States in 62 years—likely more, considering the transition process, which would include writing a state constitution. The bill establishes a Statehood Transition Commission.

The most recent new state in the union is Hawaii, which gained statehood on August 21, 1959, months after Alaska, which gained statehood on Jan. 3, 1959. Prior to that, the most recent new states were Arizona and New Mexico in 1912.

It would also be the fifth “commonwealth” among U.S. states, joining Virginia, although there is no practical difference attached to the naming convention.

The resolution from the Council of Governments notes that DC lacks voting representation in Congress even though the District exceeds the population of two states, anchors a metropolitan statistical area that is the sixth largest in the nation, and its residents pay annual federal taxes of more than $27.5 billion, more per capita than any state. The resolution also notes that DC statehood would give voting rights to a population of 712,000 that is majority Black and other people of color.

“Residents of the District of Columbia have fought in our nation’s wars like full citizens, have paid taxes like full citizens, have acted like full citizens in every respect, but we are not treated as full citizens,” stated Council of Governments Board Chair and DC Councilmember Robert C. White Jr. “DC residents deserve statehood and equality, and I am so proud to have the support of my regional colleagues as we stand together united for this cause.”

“It is time to right this 220-year-old wrong and finally end taxation without representation in Washington, DC,” stated DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We know that when Washington, DC becomes the 51st state, when we get a vote in the House and representation in the Senate, that will make our entire region stronger. We thank Chairwoman Maloney and Congresswoman Norton for today’s markup, and we are grateful to have the support of the Council of Governments, and especially our neighbors in Maryland and Virginia.”