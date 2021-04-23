Bernazard Joins Salamander Resort

Salamander Hotels & Resorts has expanded its global sales team with the appointment of Stephanie Bernazard as director of Leisure Sales at Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg.

A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, Bernazard joins Salamander after nearly three years with the Boca Raton Resort and Club and Boca Beach Club, both Waldorf Astoria Resorts, where she served as the luxury leisure sales manager.

Bernazard is responsible for growing transient revenue, targeting and securing new leisure accounts, and executing new sales strategies.

Owned by Sheila Johnson,168-room resortis locatedon 340 acres in Middleburg. Learn more atsalamanderresort.com.