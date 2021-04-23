Community Foundation Offers Directory Online for Nonprofits Seeking Grants

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties has announced a new service for nonprofits: virtual access to Foundation Directory Online, a comprehensive database of local, national, and international funders and grant opportunities.

Foundation Directory Online is a product of Candid, an organization that serves as a clearinghouse for nonprofit information through services such as GuideStar and the Foundation Center.

The Community Foundation has been recognized by Candid as one of their Funding Information Network partners, enabling nonprofit organizations with access to Foundation Directory Online. The database allows users to research more than 235,000 foundations across the country and the world, helping grant seekers explore potential funding opportunities. There is no cost to use the service through the Community Foundation. There is a 30-minute virtual training available.

The Community Foundation Nonprofit Support Specialist Sapna Hencinski will provide one-to-one, customized training to nonprofits using the directory, helping nonprofits get the most out of their research. She was recently certified by Candid as an FDO Expert. In addition, the Community Foundation will continue offering grant writing and grantor research training using FDO through its Learning Lab workshop series for nonprofits offered annually.

“FDO gives nonprofits tools to find more grant opportunities for their good work.One goal of the Community Foundation offering this service is to help bring more funding into our community,” Hencinski stated. “I’m looking forward to helping our nonprofits find the resources they need.”

The Community Foundation can bring the online directory to the nonprofit community thanks to a sponsorship from Sandy Spring Bank.

“Nonprofit organizations are the cornerstones of our communities,” stated Monica Tressler, senior vice president of commercial banking at Sandy Spring Bank. “We’re excited to partner with The Community Foundation to provide this resource that we hope will streamline and simplify the all-too-important funding and grant process these organizations need.”

Nonprofits interested in scheduling a training session to access the directory can go to communityfoundationlf.org/fdofor more information.