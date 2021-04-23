Virtual Public Meeting Set on Dulles West Blvd. Extension

Loudoun County will host an online meeting to get input onthe proposed four-lane extension of Dulles West Boulevard between Northstar Boulevard and Arcola Boulevard at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29.

Login information and meeting materials are available for review at loudoun.gov/dulleswestboulevard and loudoun.gov/remoteparticipation. Meeting materials will include a concept design and speaker sign-up and comment forms. Members of the public must sign up in advance to ask questions during the event by noon on April 28.

For more information about theproject, including a link to sign up for updates about the project, go to loudoun.gov/dulleswestboulevard.