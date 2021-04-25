Suspect Sought in Sterling Stabbing

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday morning outside of a Sterling restaurant.

Deputies were called to Tommy’s Place II on Enterprise Street on April 25 after staff at reported a fight in the parking lot. One victim approached the staff and was suffering a stab wound.

The victim reported he was assaulted by two males, one of whom stabbed him. Both suspects are described as Hispanic males.The suspects fled the area. The stabbing did not appear to be random, the agency said.

The victim hospitalized and reported in stable condition.

Detectives are working to identify the suspects and are asking any witnesses to the stabbingto contact Det. R. Reed at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.