Government Center Construction Project Complete

Construction of an awning at the County Government Center that limited pedestrian and vehicular traffic on Harrison Street in Leesburg has been completed.

The sidewalk on Harrison Street between Loudoun Street and East Market Street has reopened, and the Loudoun County Transit bus stop on Harrison Street, which serves Routes 55 and 70, has returned to its original location on the west side of Harrison Street.

Additionally, access to the outdoor, 24-hour Treasurer’s Office depository has resumed and the exit from inside the Government Center to Harrison Street has reopened.