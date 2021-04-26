Leesburg-to-Hillsboro Rally Raises $5.5K for Disabled Vets

Seven cars manufactured across a half dozen decades raced the clock from Ida Lee Park in Leesburg to Breaux Vineyards northwest of Hillsboro Sunday morning to support disabled military veterans. It was Rallye for Vets’ first event, and it raised nearly $5,500.

The drivers and their navigators were tasked with coming as close to the goal time of 59 minutes and 48 seconds as possible while obeying traffic laws along the way. In the end, Army veteran Chris Campbell drove his 1973 Triumph TR6 to the win with the help of his navigator, Navy veteran Charlie DeCriscio. The duo finished the race with a time only four minutes off the goal.

The race also featured a 1969 Chevrolet Nova, a 1990 right-hand-drive Nissan Skyline, a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport and a 1967 Shelby Cobra. All the drivers drove out of Ida Lee, through downtown Leesburg, down Rt. 15 south to Lime Kiln Road west, to Snickersville Turnpike to Airmont Road north to Hillsboro and Breaux.

The money the nonprofit raised between entry fees and individual donations at the winery will be used to help pay for disabled veterans’ medical bills and mortgage and rent payments.

“For our first event, I think that was pretty exciting for us,” said Rallye for Vets Co-founder and Navy veteran Desiree Peyman.

Next up on the nonprofit’s 2021 calendar will be a couple car shows and another rally in September or October.

Nonprofit Co-founder and Air Force veteran Donald Peyman said last weekend’s rally proved that the nonprofit’s concept works and can raise money to help disabled veterans. He said the nonprofit now needs more visibility.

“We can’t help people if they don’t know we exist,” he said.

Classic cars wait to begin the Rallye for Vets at Ida Lee Park in Leesburg on Saturday, April 24. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]