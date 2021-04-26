State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Western Loudoun

State Police investigators believe a medical emergency may have contributed to a fatal crash that happened near Mountville on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lime Kiln Road and Snickersville Turnpike just before 3 p.m. April 25. A 2012 Bentley GT ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver, Gregory L. Pellegrino, 55, of Middleburg, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.