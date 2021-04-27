Ashburn Brewery Launches Investment Campaign

beltThe Craft of Brewing is soliciting investments from the community to fund e-commerce operations and beer distribution.

The brewery recently launched a campaign in which people are invited to invest as little as $100. Investments will go along with partial funding from CEO Douglas Travers and CFO Chitra Sivanandam.

Under the plan, investors will receive a 1.35 investment multiple. For example, those who invest $100 will see a return of $135 by April 1, 2027. Those who invest $10,000 will see returns of $13,500.

The offering is being conducted on an expedited basis in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and pursuant to temporary SEC regulatory COVID-19 relief. Already, the brewery has collected $52,400, with less than a month left to invest.

Learn more about investment opportunities at mainvest.com/b/the-craft-of-brewing-ashburn.

The Craft of Brewing opened in 2018. It features 34 taps, 20 of which are self-service. Customers are also invited to brew their own beer with state-of-the-art, all-grain brew stations. That beer could be included on the tap wall and distributed. The 10,000-square-foot brewery space also features pool tables, shuffleboard and more.

Learn more at thecraftob.com.