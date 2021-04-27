Deputies Deescalate Sugarland Run Abduction Case

A 21-year-old Sugarland Run man was arrested Monday morning after he threatened his housemates with knives.

According to the Sheriff’ Office, deputies were called to the Wedgedale Drive residences at 6:30 a.m. April 26. They found the suspect outside at the top of the front stairs holding a large butcher knife and another knife.

While deputies certified in crisis intervention training talked with the man, other deputies made contact with six other occupants, including four juveniles, at the rear of the home. They borrowed a ladder from a neighbor’s house and removed them through a window. Sometime later, the suspect complied with deputies’ orders to drop the knives and he was taken into custody.

Investigators determined that Geraldo E. Martinez was involved in an altercation with a roommate, grabbed a knife and cut the roommate and threatened the other residents. The victim received injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Martinez was charged with malicious wounding and six counts of abduction. He was being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.