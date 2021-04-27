Loudoun County Facility Gun Ban Going into Effect

Loudoun County has begun taking steps to enforcethe Board of Supervisors’ March vote to ban the carrying guns into some county buildings and facilities.

The new rules prohibit guns in county government buildings, community and recreation centers, and county parks. There are exceptions, such as for law enforcement, concealed carry permit holders in parks, active-duty military carrying out their duties, and guns stored out of sight in a locked vehicle.Guns were already banned in county-operated preschools under state law.

Security screening stations will be installed at the Loudoun County Government Center and the Shenandoah Building in Leesburg, and at the county government’s service center located on Ridgetop Circle in Sterling, according to a county press release.

More information about the new ordinance and enforcement is online atloudoun.gov/firearmsordinance.