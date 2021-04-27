Snyder Stumps in Ashburn As Convention Nears

Entering the final weeks of the hotly contested Republican nomination contest,gubernatorialcandidatePete Snyder kicked off his Conservative Outlaw campaign tour by meeting with supporters Monday night at Lost Rhino Brewing Company in Ashburn.

Drawing praise from party stalwarts including former Attorney GeneralKen Cuccinell, former state Senator Dick Black and Del. Dave LaRock (R-33), the Charlottesville entrepreneur pledged to get schools fully reopened, turn back the agenda of state Democrats, and undo the restrictions on businesses and churches during pandemic.

Snyder is one of seven candidates vying for the GOP nomination, which will be decided by delegates casting ballots in a May 8 drive-through convention at 37 locations across the state.

Snyder said his special qualifications put him in the best position to win back the Executive Mansion from Democrats for the first time since 2010.

“I am the only Republican they fear in 2021 and they have reason to,” he told the crowd gathered in the brewery parking lot. “I’m not a career politician; I’ve actually made a living in the private sector. I actually do not agree that our commonwealth should be woke. I actually have a backbone. I have common sense—common sense is something we need to embrace these days. The other side isn’t.”

Pete Snyder, right, kicked off his Conservative Outlaw campaign tour by meeting with supporters at Lost Rhino Brewing Company in Ashburn on April 26. He is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in the May 8 party convention.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher, and I believe Virginia is going to be the turning point,” he said, touting to growing Republican support in areas where Democrats have dominated during the past decade, including Loudoun County.

“No county has faced the crazies the way Loudoun County has. No county has been more impacted by the ridiculousness of the teachers’ unions than Loudoun County has. Not to mention the business shutdowns, which have absolutely crippled small businesses and destroyed tens of thousands of lives all across the commonwealth,” he said.

In addition to pledging to open all schools—with a teacher physically in each classroom—he said he would use the state budget to push back on educational trends focused on concepts of historic and systemic racism.

“They are trying to put the seeds of hate and racism in the minds of our children as young as five and six years old, teaching them that race and ethnicity divides us versus what bonds us as Virginians and as Americans,” he said. “So, y’all, when I’m governor we are going to clip the purse strings of every locality that puts that venom and that hate and that racism in our classrooms.”

He also pledged to roll back pandemic-related restrictions.

“The coronavirus kills people. The coronavirus puts people in the hospital. But the coronavirus did not kill our economy—our government did, our governor did,” he said. “We’re going to fix it working together.”

And he singled out the limitations that have been placed on worship gatherings.

“Never again can we let the left get in between us and our relationship with God, never again. And when I’m governor, you’ll be able to worship when you want, where you want and with as many people as you want. That is a God-given right for us,” he said.

Pete Snyder addresses supporters at Lost Rhino Brewing Company in Ashburn on April 26, the first stop on his Conservative Outlaw campaign tour. He is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in the May 8 party convention.

