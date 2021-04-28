Leesburg Man Arrested After Break-ins, Carjacking Attempt

A 42-year-old Leesburg man faces a series of host of criminal charges following a series of incidents Tuesday night.

According to Leesburg Police, dispatchers were called shortly after 8:30 p.m. April 27 from a home on Edwards Ferry Road where it was reported that a man forced entry and grabbed a woman in the residences. A man in the home struck the suspect “with a household object,” allowing the woman to break free. The suspect fled on foot.

Patrol Officers responded to the area, found the suspect, James Lacey III, and arrested him.

Investigators learned that prior to forcing his way into the Edwards Ferry home, he allegedly broke into and ransacked an unoccupied residence on Washington Street NE.

Additionally, the agency said that after Lacey had fled the Edwards Ferry Road residence, he attempted to enter a vehicle occupied by woman and a girl near the intersection of Edwards Ferry Road and Catoctin Circle.

Lacey was charged with destruction of property, unlawful entry, burglary, assault, abduction, and attempted carjacking. He is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Investigators determined that Lacey did not know any of the victims and that they were not specifically targeted.

The incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information about any of the incidents and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Detective J. Mocello at 703-771-4500 or at jmocello@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information may also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.