Loudoun School Board Moves to Interviews in Superintendent Search

Following a three-hour closed session Friday night, the School Board is preparing to interview the top candidates to serve as the division’s next superintendent.

Interviews of an undisclosed number of finalists will occur at undisclosed locations between April 28 and May 12, according to a motion adopted during Tuesday’s board meeting. Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act permits such secrecy when governing bodies are interviewing chief administrative officer candidates.

The superintendent search is being led by a consultant team from Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.

The interview round follows consultant meetings with School Board members, staff, students and community leaders that resulted in the creation of aLeadership Profile Reportin February.

Thecriteria and characteristics detailed in that research was used to identify candidates for the board’s consideration. The School Board was briefed on those candidates Friday and the final roster for interviews was set.

The board plans to make a selection by the end of May and to have a new superintendent in place by July.

EricWilliams, who was hired in July 2014 as the sixth superintendent in Loudoun since the school division was formed in 1917, resigned in January to take a job leading theClear Creek Independent School District near Houston, TX.