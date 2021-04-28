Meadows Farms Nurseries, This n’ That Amish Outlet Plan Spring Fest

Meadows Farms Nurseries is holding aSpring Fest from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 1,at its Leesburg location in conjunction with their neighbors, This n’ That Amish Outlet.

The event is designed to showcase the newly designed nursery and introduce customers to the new entranceway on Keystone Court, which intersects with Potomac Station Drive, directly adjacent to the Marketplaces at Potomac Station. The two businesses lost their direct access from Rt. 7 with the construction of the Battlefield Parkway interchange.

The first 100 Spring Fest guests will receive a Meadows Farms gift pack, and Leesburg customers will receive a raffle ticket for every $100 spent between Friday, April 30 and Sunday, May 2 for chance at a grand prize of a $5,000 landscape giveaway from Meadows Farms Landscaping. Hourly raffles for special prizes will also be held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for everyone in attendance on Saturday, May 1.

Spring Fest will also include children’s activities, and food and wine will be available for sale throughout the day from KOVI Asian Street Food Kitchen, Moo Thru Ice Cream Shop, and Breaux Vineyards.

Bonnie Satterthwaite, from The Espoma Company, and Jay Bogash from Massarelli’s, makers of stone garden accents, will be at the event to showcase their product lines and answer customers’ questions about both their products and gardening in general. Representatives from Meadows Farms Landscaping, Meadows Farms Grounds Maintenance, and Mosquito Shield of Dulles will also be on hand to answer questions and share information about the products and services offered under the Meadows Farms’ umbrella.