Mountain Road Segment to Close Thursday, Reopen Friday

VDOT will close a 1.7-mile stretch of Mountain Road between Rt. 9 and Legard Farm Road from 9 a.m. Thursday, April 29 to 4 a.m. Friday, April 30.

The closure, VDOT announced, is for crews to replace stormwater pipes. People who need to access property along Mountain Road will be able to do so, but traffic will not be allowed past the pipe replacement in either direction.

Drivers can detour the closure via Rt. 9 to Purcellville Road to Legard Farm Road.

Meanwhile, traffic is still restricted from cutting through the Town of Hillsboro along Rt. 9 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.

For updates on the Mountain Road work, follow VDOT on Twitter @vadotnova.