Kuhn Purchases Middleburg Academy

JK Moving Founder and CEO Chuck Kuhn has purchased the Middleburg Academy property and plans to place it in conservation easement to restrict development, averting a planned auction.

According to an April 29 statement from JK Moving, Kuhn on April 28 finalized the purchase of the property, which includes 90 acres of land, two primary academic buildings totaling nearly 84,000 square feet and four detached residential dwellings—including a 1920s manor house—totaling 7,400 square feet. The school portion of the property will reopen as a school, with final negotiations in process for the buildings to be leased to a private school operator.

A portion of the property will also be used to expand the 149-acre Middleburg Training Center—which abuts the Middleburg Academy property and which Kuhn previously purchased and placed into conservation easement—with more barns and riding arenas.

“By buying this property, we are continuing to serve as stewards of Virginia’s beautiful and historic lands, helping preserve its natural habitats and ecosystems,” Kuhn stated. “Protecting the environment and history are important for future generations.”

An April 29 auction was planned for the Middleburg Academy property, with a starting bid set at $5.75 million. According to the county parcel database, the property is assessed at $9.5 million. Kuhn’s purchase price has not been disclosed.

The Middleburg Academy property was first used beginning in 1965 as the Notre Dame Academy, an all-girls Catholic boarding school. In 1990, it became a co-educational Catholic day school. In 2000, the school was purchased by the board of trustees. By 2009, it became the Middleburg Academy and began operating as a fully independent, nonsectarian school. In the 2019-2020 academic year, the school transitioned to a classical education model affiliated with Hillsdale College, serving students in grades 8-12.

In June 2020, the Middleburg Academy closed following an announcement from its leaders that the school had low enrollment, high financial aid requests and significant long-term financial needs.

Kuhn and his wife, Stacy, through recent years have purchased other properties in Loudoun to place into conservation easement.

They purchased Westpark in Leesburg with the intention of placing 135 acres into conservation easement for a park. They partnered with the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy to buy and place into conservation easement an 87-acre parcel of land in northern Loudoun County called Stumptown Woods, which features many native species of plants and wildlife indigenous to Loudoun and Virginia.They started theJK Community Farm on 150 acres of land near Purcellville. And they purchased and placed several thousand acres near Loudoun’s historic villages into easement, including Egypt Farm.