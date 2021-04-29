Fifty-one years ago, in 1970, the first Earth Day took place on April 22. The issues of that time were quite different than what we face today. In 1970, our nation was awash in pollution. In 1969, the Cuyahoga River in Ohio caught fire due to so much oil and chemicals on the surface. The same year, a large oil rig spill off the coast of California happened. A new report at the time documented the endangered Bald Eagle and the impact of DDT pesticide on the eagle and other species. American cities were choked with high levels of lead smog from cars and trucks, and litter was everywhere.