Loudoun Transit Charging Fares Again May 3

Loudoun County Transit will begin charging fares for bus rides again beginning Monday, May 3.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors waived bus fares; at its meeting April 20, the board voted to resume collecting bus fares.

Riders can find the fares for their trips atloudoun.gov/transit. All commuter bus, Metro Connection Bus and local bus routes will accept SmarTrip cards and cash. The Route 40 Purcellville Connector will use cash or the Virginia Regional Transit or VRT punch pass.

However, bus service isn’t returning completely to normal—face coverings and physical distancing are still required on buses. More information about requirements for riders and new cleaning procedures is online at loudoun.gov/COVID19transit.