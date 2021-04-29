Lovettsville Kindergarteners Celebrate Arbor Day

Lovettsville Elementary School students for years to come have a new tree to enjoy and be reminded of the importance of caring for the environment.

A group of the school’s kindergarteners commemorated Arbor Day on Thursday morning by helping members of Dominion Energy’s Forestry Department plant a tree outside the schoolhouse doors. Before the kindergarteners sang a song and took turns reading poems about trees, WUSA9 Meteorologist Howard Bernstein talked with them about the environment.

Bernstein told the kindergarteners the tree would be a “legacy” that students for decades to come—possibly even those kindergarteners’ own children—would enjoy.

The event was part of Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It, an environmental education program that’s been teaching students about the importance of trees since 2007 and the essential role of pollinators since 2020.

According to Dominion, a single tree over a lifetime will provide a day’s worth of oxygen for up to four people, remove about 14 pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year, and recycle $37,500 worth of water.

The Arbor Day Foundation marks National Arbor Day April 30 this year. Learn more at arborday.org.

Lovettsville Elementary School Kindergarteners sing a song and do a dance to commemorate Arbor Day. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

WUSA9 Meteorologist Howard Bernstein visited Lovettsville Elementary School Kindergarteners April 29 to help members of Dominion Energy’s Forestry Department plant a tree for Arbor Day. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Members Dominion Energy’s Forestry Department plant a tree outside Lovettsville Elementary April 29 for Arbor Day. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Lovettsville Elementary School Kindergarteners sing a song and do a dance to commemorate Arbor Day. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Lovettsville Elementary School Kindergarteners help members of Dominion Energy’s Forestry Department plant a tree outside the school April 29 for Arbor Day. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Lovettsville Elementary School Kindergarteners sing a song and do a dance to commemorate Arbor Day. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]