14 Apartments Damaged in Sterling Fire

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a large fire in a Sterling apartment building Friday morning

Just after 10:15 a.m. April 30, fire and rescue units from Sterling Park, Cascades, Kincora, Ashburn, Moorefield, and Fairfax County, were dispatched to 1220 Chase Heritage Circle for a reported fire on the third floor of the apartment building.

Residents were being evacuated upon arrival of first responders and a search confirmed all occupants were out of the structure.Fire and rescue crews knocked the bulk of the fire down with an interior fire attack and the ladder truck’s master stream.

One civilian was treated and transported for smoke inhalation. Three Sheriff’s Office deputies who assisted in evacuating were also treated at local area hospitals for minor smoke inhalation.

Fourteen apartments were damaged in the fire. The American Red Cross is providing aid to the displaced residents.