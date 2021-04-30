Concierge Rabbinic Service ‘Jewtique’ Launches

Rabbi David Greenspoon on April 30 announced the launch of Jewtique Concierge Rabbinic Services.

The Loudoun-based business is designed to meet the needs of unaffiliated Jewish families in the capital region and throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

“Most American Jews today are not members of a congregation, nor do they enjoy an ongoing pastoral relationship with a rabbi,” Greenspoon stated. “Also, we know that the Northern Virginia Jewish population is the fastest growing segment of the Washington Jewish community. People seeking Jewish life-cycle services and other Jewish engagement are with greater frequency turning to the most open market-place in Jewish history. Jewtique Concierge Rabbinic Services offers high-quality, customized, rabbinic services to people who embrace this approach to Jewish life. Jewtique meets those needs in person or virtually, just about anytime, anywhere.”

Jewtique Concierge Rabbinic Services has already announced a calendar of events, beginning with a Shabbat in the Park service at Tuscarora Creek Park on Friday, June 25. A “BYO family picnic” starts at 6 p.m., musical services at 6:30, and a popsicle desert Oneg Shabbat and lay time follows at 7:30. Capacity is COVID-limited to 60 people. RSVP to jewtique@gmail.com.

Learn more at www.jewtique.com or facebook.com/jewtique.