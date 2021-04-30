County Debuts Livestreamed Concert by Local Teens

On Saturday, May 8, the Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services will host a live, virtual concert for middle and high school teens to experience playing on a professional platform.

The event will be livestreamed from the Franklin Park Performing and Visual Arts Center in Purcellville and watchable on the center’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/use/FOFPAC.

The number of acts is limited to 20 in two performance areas, to foster a concert-like experience, according to county parks and rec. One area will feature bands and large groups, while the smaller area will highlight acoustic and solo acts.

Event safety and mitigation measures will be in place in accordance with theForward VirginiaCOVID-19 guidelines, and no audience members will be allowed in the center. Performances will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $3 per person.

Event and ticket information online atwww.loudoun.gov/teens.