Educator Appreciation in Loudoun: Jeans for a Month

May is Educator Appreciation Month, and, in Loudoun, teachers are getting special permission to wear jeans to class all month long.

Interim Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler announced the program during Tuesday’s School Board meeting.

“I know that this is more valuable to some educators than any monetary amount that I could give. And I know it is causing panic among some of our principals, but I think this is a great way to show appreciation without impacting the budget and I know our teachers will love it,”Ziegler said.

The allowance is extended to all employees whose job does not require special clothing for safety reasons–from the superintendent on down.