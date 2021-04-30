Wexton Tours Loudoun Schools as Students Return

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) visited River Bend Middle School and Park View High School on Thursday to meet with administrators, teachers, and students.

“It was wonderful to see kids and teachers back together in classrooms and things running smoothly,”Wexton stated afterward.“I’m so grateful to our school administrators who have been working tirelessly to reopen safely, our teachers who have adapted their lessons and kept up such a remarkable positive attitude, and our students for making the most of a challenging year. I was impressed to hear about the many ways that federal dollars have helped our schools keep teachers and students safe, including enabling the purchase of safety equipment, like temperature sensors and desk guards, and providing free school meals for all students during the pandemic.”

The American Rescue Plan directed $12,605,000 to Loudoun County Public Schools.

During the tours, Wexton spoke with administrators about the adaptations they have made to follow CDC guidance to allow the safe return of students and teachers to the classroom. She also dropped into classrooms that were conducting hybrid in-person and virtual classes to speak with teachers and students.

Joining Wexton for the tours were Acting Superintendent Dr. Eric Ziegler, Loudoun County School Board Chair Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), and Vice Chair Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian).