Greenway Run Raises $156K for Loudoun Charities

For a few hours on Saturday morning, the westbound lanes of the Dulles Greenway were turned over to running enthusiasts who enjoyed their first live race since the onset of the pandemic and helped to raise more than $156,000 for 27 area nonprofits, whose fundraising efforts have been sharply curtailed over the past year.

The Run the Greenway event attracted more than 1,400 Northern Virginia runners for a 5K, 10K, and 800-meter Kids Fun Run. Runners were brought to the course in small groups for staggered starts to maintain distancing guidelines. The event also featured a virtual race option, which had participants from across the United States and from around the world, including runners from Great Britain and Luxembourg.

The 5K winner was Josh Martin of Broadlands, completing the course in 17:39. Marisa Poe of Washington, DC, was second with a time of 18:40. In the 10K, Matthew Denlinger of Harrisonburg posted the fastest time, 32:32. The top female finisher was Kristen Lincoln of Leesburg, crossing the finish line with a time of 41:33.

“We were excited to host more than 1,400 runners in the Run the Greenway race on Saturday – both in-person and virtually,” said TRIP II CEO Renée N. Hamilton, who was at the finish line to cheer on the runners. “The Dulles Greenway is committed to serving the Loudoun County community and we are honored to directly support the positive contributions that our 27 charity partners are making in our local community during this difficult time. All the fundraising proceeds from Run the Greenway will help our nonprofits partners advance their important work in our community.”

The Greenway invitedLoudoun-based nonprofits to participate in the creative fundraising opportunity as featured community race partners. Run the Greenway raised over$156,000to support27 participating charitiesin Loudoun County.The Greenway made donations totaling$24,500, including $18,500donatedto the top fundraising organizations and the designated charities of the top fundraising individuals.Another$6,000will be donated to the chosen charity of in-person event age group winners.

The top fundraising charities were Step Sisters at $15,171 and Friends of Homeless Animals, which raised $7,317.

The top individual fundraisers were Heidi Lacy, $5,401; Nolen Crew, $3,385; and Ashley Campolattaro, $2,545.

For more information about the Dulles Greenway, go todullesgreenway.com.

