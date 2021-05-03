Leesburg Resident Celebrates Outlet Store Opening

A 20-year Leesburg resident has opened a storefront in one of the town’s premier shopping destinations.

Mariam Heydari celebrated the opening of her Heydari Fashion store in Leesburg Premium Outlets last week. The noted women’s clothing designer already achieved local renown for those who frequented her boutiques in Georgetown on M Street in Washington, DC, and King Street in Alexandria.

According to a press release, Heydari blends uniquely patterned imported fabrics with inspiring designs that flatter women of all ages and body types. Her clothing designs are featured in more than 600 stores throughout the U.S. and Canada and all of her clothing is exclusively made in the states. The Heydari 2021 Spring collection showcases casually elegant creations ranging from smartly styled, fine linen and youthful seersucker to sophisticated, layered chiffon with ethereal silhouettes. Heydari weds like and contrasting colors to create a spring palate that is unique, aesthetically appealing and always easy to wear.

Heydari Fashion is located in Unit #461 at the outlet mall, next to Talbots and across from Calvin Klein. For more information, go to heydarifashion.com.

The interior of Heydari Fashion at the Leesburg Premium Outlets.