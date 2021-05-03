Loudoun County Taking Offers for Aldie Tavern

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors is taking offers for the Aldie Assemblage, a collection of three parcels that includes the Aldie Tavern.

Supervisors voted April 20 to advertise the property for sale, and will vote on accepting an offer June 9. State law also requires a public hearing.

But they’ve already got a proposal in mind—one from from Aldie resident and Aldie Heritage Association member Guy Gerachis.

Gerachis has written to the county proposing to buy the land to restore the Aldie Tavern and nearby Satterfield Cottage as residences, refurbish the 19th century “Cellar House,” and renovate other buildings in the assemblage for retail space and possibly another residence. His offering price has not been disclosed.

The properties are located at 39469, 39483 and 39491 John Mosby Highway, and were purchased by the county in 2015 as a possible option for relocation of the Aldie Fire Station. It was the second of three properties the county would buy for the project—each time, supervisors negotiated a new piece of real estate behind closed doors, then after paying for the property, the county would be chased off by public opposition to the site. Including the third and final site at Gilbert’s Corner, where a fire station is expected constructed by 2023, the county has spent $2.25 million just buying land for the fire station.

At the Aldie Tavern, against outcry from village residents and preservation organizations, supervisors went so far as to begin the process of skirting their own development rules and Historic District Review Committee by removing the the land from the village’s historic district. Ultimately supervisors would reverse that decision and even vote to expand the district instead.

They would then strike a deal to trade that land and just over $2 million for land near St. Louis, where a developer is planning a 30-home subdivision. That deal, too, fell through amid public outcry.

Now, according to a press release, the county is seeking purchasers with an interest in purchasing the land and preserving several historic structures existing on the property.

People living in St. Louis are still waiting for a solution to their own development headache—supervisors’ plans to downzone the village do not include the planned development, although attendees at a public meeting last week have said they got the impression from that meeting that the property was included.

The parcels fall under Rural Commercial and A-3 Agricultural Residential zoning districts, and portions are covered by Zoning Overlay Districts including Floodplain, Historic, Village and Mountainside Overlay Districts, which can restrict development.

Letters of intent and offers are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 to Karen Lanham, Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure, at karen.lanham@loudoun.gov or 571-233-0778.