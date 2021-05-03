Steadman Resigns from Lovettsville Council; Hornbaker Appointed Vice Mayor

Last week, David Steadman resigned from the Lovettsville Town Council and Councilman Christopher Hornbaker was appointed vice mayor.

According to an email to Mayor Nate Fontaine, as conveyed in Fontaine’s April 30 email newsletter, Steadman submitted his resignation last week due to personal reasons and increased professional responsibilities that won’t allow him to fulfill his duties on the council “to the fullest extent needed and required.”

In Steadman’s place, the Town Council voted unanimously April 29 to appoint Hornbaker as vice mayor.

In his email newsletter, Fontaine wrote that Steadman has been “an integral member” of the Town Council who spearheaded the development of CARES Act funding programs and at least two budget cycles, and was instrumental in the town’s computer software modernization and migration to Office365.

Steadman was first appointed to the council in October 2018 to fill a vacancy opened in September that year. He was elected in a February 2019 special election to fill a council term ending in June 2022 and was appointed as vice mayor in July 2020.

Hornbaker was elected to the council in the May 2018 town election.

The town is now looking to fill the vacancy on the Town Council. Residents interested in applying to fill the unexpired term can do so by May 21. The Town Council will hold interviews with candidates at its last meeting in May.

Apply at lovettsvilleva.gov/our-town/our-present/volunteering.