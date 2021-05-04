BENEFIT Calls for Musicians as Crossroads Music Festival Returns

After a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic, BENEFIT is preparing for the second Crossroads Music Festival throughout downtown Leesburg this fall. The organization is inviting regional musicians and bands to participate in the fundraising event supporting nonprofits serving children in Loudoun County.

Established in 2017,Bands Empowering Nonprofits with Engagement and Fundraising Improving Tomorrow (BENEFIT)is a coalition of musicians and community leaders uniting people with music to raise funds and awareness for nonprofits serving children in Loudoun County.

BENEFIT’s 2021 Crossroads Music Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at multiple locations in downtown Leesburg.

“BENEFIT’s Crossroads Music Festival is an event that is all about community,” said Ara Bagdasarian, co-founder of BENEFIT. “The festival will showcase original music by artists in our community while highlighting and raising funds for several community nonprofit organizations.”

The 2021 Crossroads Music Festival hopes to feature the region’s top original artists who are willing to donate their performance to raise funds for children’s services charities in Loudoun County.

“One of the driving forces behind BENEFIT is that music makes a difference,” said Amy Bobchek, co-founder of BENEFIT. “The pandemic had a drastic effect on performing musicians, and artists had to adapt quickly and find safe, alternative ways to share their music with live audiences. As musicians ourselves, Ara and I know that our live music community is excited to get back to performing. BENEFIT’s 2021 Crossroads Music Festival is an opportunity for musicians to give back to the community while being part of a festival that will put them in front of audiences safely and in support of nonprofit organizations in Loudoun.”

Musicians interested in joining BENEFIT and offering their time and musical talents at the 2021 Crossroads Music Festival event are encouraged to register online atwww.crossroadsmusicfest.org.

A final lineup of performers will be announced in late summer.

BENEFIT’s 2019 Crossroads Music Festival included performances by theAcoustic Autumn Trio,Alaska & Aurora,Big Bad Juju,Don Chapmanand Eric Selby,Frayed Knots,Julie Says No, KAGE (nowSkomucon),Last Among Equals,Ella Levri,Juliana MacDowell,Dave Mininberg,Nothing Defined,QOK (Queens Over Kings),Max Redding and The Dogwood Gospel,Bill Rose and Laurie Blue,Emma Rowley,Gary Smallwood,Rob Hanesfrom Stringsmiths, Todd Wright and Ryan Wright, and Ryan Benton and Gary Stiglicz fromThe Voodoo Blues.

For more information about BENEFIT’s 2021 Crossroads Music Festival, go toBENEFIT.Live.