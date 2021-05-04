Celebrating the return of meetings to Lansdowne Resort were, from left to right, Anne Hayes of Visit Loudoun; Caroline Murray of Lansdowne Resort; Carol Smith of Lansdowne Resort; Marin Bright, founder of Smart Meetings; Chair Phyllis Randall; Supervisor Mike Turner; and Beth Erickson of Visit Loudoun. (Jim Halling Photography)
Biz 

Lansdowne Resort Celebrates Return of Meetings

LoudounNow 0 Comments

The staff at Lansdowne Resort cut a ceremonial ribbon last week to celebrate the return of meetings to the facility.

The resort hosted more than 50 meeting planners and hospitality associates with Smart Meetings last week. The ribbon-cutting signified that Lansdowne Resort is open for business to groups to meet safely following COVID-19 protocols, according to Carol Smith, Lansdowne Resort’s director of business development.

Joining Lansdowne Resort staff for the ribbon-cutting were Anne Hayes and Beth Erickson of Visit Loudoun, County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Supervisor Mike Turner (D-Ashburn).

SHARE ON
WhatsAppFacebookTwitterLinkedInGoogle+Pin ItEmailBuffer

Leave a Reply