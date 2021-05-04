Lansdowne Resort Celebrates Return of Meetings

The staff at Lansdowne Resort cut a ceremonial ribbon last week to celebrate the return of meetings to the facility.

The resort hosted more than 50 meeting planners and hospitality associates with Smart Meetings last week. The ribbon-cutting signified that Lansdowne Resort is open for business to groups to meet safely following COVID-19 protocols, according to Carol Smith, Lansdowne Resort’s director of business development.

Joining Lansdowne Resort staff for the ribbon-cutting were Anne Hayes and Beth Erickson of Visit Loudoun, County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Supervisor Mike Turner (D-Ashburn).