Loudoun Offers Free Shuttle Across Mall to Vaccination Site

People getting a COVID-19 vaccine may now take a free shuttle from the bus stop at Dulles Town Center to the county’s vaccination clinic on the other side of the mall.

The shuttle runs every day the clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials say the shuttle service will help eliminate mobility barriers to vaccination for people who rely on public transportation and may have difficulty walking long distances.

The Dulles Town Center stop is on Routes 62, 70, 81, 82 or 84. Local bus fare is $1 each way.

Anyone who has not yet registered for a free vaccination appointment may do so at vaccinate.virginia.gov. Anyone who does not have access to the internet may call the COVID-19 Information Line at 703-737-8300 every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to be scheduled by phone.