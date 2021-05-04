Utility Poles Come Down in Hillsboro as Rt. 9 Project Wraps Up
Crews this week worked to take down the last remaining utility poles in Hillsboro, as the town’s $14.3 million traffic calming and pedestrian safety project wraps up. In addition to the installation of a roundabout on each end of town along Rt. 9 to slow traffic, the project also saw crews install sidewalks, retaining walls and parking bays along the road, and bury utility lines. The town is planning a June 18 grand reopening celebration.
One thought on “Utility Poles Come Down in Hillsboro as Rt. 9 Project Wraps Up”
Sure hope the project isn’t complete. It’s a mess driving through now. Also wondering who paid for all the fancy stone work/walls/walks?