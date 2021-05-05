A Sweet Arrival: Crumbl Celebrates Leesburg Store Opening

Something sweet has arrived in northeast Leesburg, with the Crumbl cookie franchise celebrating its store opening on Edwards Ferry Road.

Crumbl officially opened its doors today in the Costco and Target shopping center. The store is sandwiched between Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Panda Express.

The shop is the first Crumbl store for owners Dovy and Natalie Paukstys, who celebrated the opening with their six children, and their co-owner Mo Wolthuis. The national franchise features a rotating selection of six cookies weekly. This week’s menu includes the franchise’s two staples, chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookie, along with lemon glaze, chocolate cake, Mom’s recipe, and pink velvet.

The store will celebrate Free Cookie Day during store hours this Friday, from 8 a.m. to midnight. Hours for the shop are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. The store is closed on Sundays.

For more information, go to crumblcookies.com. Crumbl also has an app available for download, and users receive a free cookie for signing up.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com

Crumbl officially opened its doors May 5 in the Costco and Target shopping center in Leesburg.

Crumbl officially opened its doors May 5 in the Costco and Target shopping center in Leesburg.