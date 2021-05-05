Chapman Attacks Board of Supervisors’ Police Study
Loudoun Sheriff Michael Chapman came to the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night to publicly oppose ongoing work to study whether the county should create a police department, which would sideline the sheriff for most law enforcement duties.
Chapman arrived to personally deliver the quarterly significant incidents report—a task he typically leaves to one of his subordinates—but before getting to that spent several minutes defending his work as sheriff.
“In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin, the nation has seen an unparalleled protest and riots, and attacks on the law enforcement profession like never before,” Chapman began. “While there are many instances of bad and even criminal conduct on the part of police officers, the vast, vast majority of the 700,000 law enforcement officers nationwide, representing 18,000 agencies and handling over 60 million citizen contacts every given year, remain committed to this profession, and put their lives on the line daily to protect the citizens that they serve, many they don’t even know.”
Chapman said while other departments have been deputies and police officers leaving, his office ended the year with its lowest vacancy rate ever, and pointed to work such as Crisis Intervention Training for deputies and agency accreditation.
“I raise these concerns because they are important to know, as the county has now committed $500,000 to study a problem that doesn’t exist,” Chapman said.
County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) chastised him for those statements.
“What’s happening right now with the racial reckoning and the equity march is not just because of George Floyd, or one person or two persons, it is because of hundreds of Black people, especially Black men, who have died unjustifiably at the hands of law enforcement,” Randall said. “And there have been riots, and that is not OK, and there have been lootings and that is not okay, but we are not talking about something that the Black community has been dealing with for a couple of months.”
She said “to minimize that is an egregious insult that I will not sit here and pass by.”
Supervisors also pressed Chapman on the lack of diversity in his command staff. Questioned about minority representation at the highest levels in the agency by Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling), Chapman pointed to the lone Black officer of the eight above lieutenant, Major Easton McDonald, and “an executive assistant who’s female.”
Chapman’s attendance at the Board of Supervisors meeting surprised both supervisors and School Board members, who were that night expecting him to attend their meeting to discuss a new agreement on the School Resource Officer program. Instead, that work was derailed when, with Chapman at the Board of Supervisors meeting, the Sheriff’s Office proposed a new version of the policy.
6 thoughts on “Chapman Attacks Board of Supervisors’ Police Study”
“I raise these concerns because they are important to know, as the county has now committed $500,000 to study a problem that doesn’t exist,” Chapman said.”
Is this what the police chief assoc. study cost taxpayers? Unbelievable. The BOS hates the people at large for having control over law enforcement. They want to strip us of our right to choose. Reject and resist these control freaks.
The Sheriff’s Dept. is the best operating unit of all the public organizations in Loudoun County. If the BoS needs a clown show to fix START WITH THE WORTHLESS SCHOOL BOARD.
We do not need the County to go down the failed path of equity. We see the failed Democrat policies across America and the chaos and violence it has caused. This is part of a Democrat power grab to take over ever institution and bend it to is political will and has nothing to do with righting wrongs. Maybe Randall needs a police chief so she can hide the improprieties of her own staff members? An independent Sheriff can keep a pilfering BoS personnel in check. A lackey police chief can not.
If 1 in 8 officers above LT are Black then, guess what, that exactly matches the proportion of Blacks in America. But, more importantly, Saines’s thoughts are dangerous. He didn’t ask about the competency of those officers, he complained about how they look.
“I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
I hope Mike Chapman continues to fight this stupidity, and I’m disappointed in the BoS (again) for wasting time and resources instead of fixing real problems.
I want to find out who offers the best hamburger, so I contract with McDonalds to do a research study.
That’s the genius-level thought process of the BoS.
Ms. Randall and the current BOS need to be voted out ASAP. Their narrative continues to catapult LOCO into national news and not for positive reasons. The free-spending agenda they continue to foster is reckless at best. Chapman stated facts and Randall chastised him for doing so.
Kudos to Sheriff Chapman for his presentation.
Chapman is the control freak and is in attack mode. He knows he would never survive in a police department which demands transparency. His first Public Information Officer (who was on his campaign staff prior to being elected) quickly became appalled by his behavior and later filed a grievance with the County. She documented the extent of his unethical behavior and the County quietly settled and obtained a non-disclosure agreement. As for the “lowest vacancy”, he is referred to the 50 plus new hires to replace all the experienced people who fled the Sheriff’s Office in droves. As for diversity? There a many competent and talented men and woman of color that got sidelined to working in the jail.
Mike Chapman has done a great job with the Loudoun County Sheriffs Office. The BoS need to focus on real problems such as our schools not open, dumbing down the education standards. Instead they go look for a problem that does not exist. If we stop wasting money on irrelevant issues like this we could have lower taxes and make Loudoun County a more affordable place to live. Shame on you Ms. Randall!