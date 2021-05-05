County Supervisors Vote to Buy Westpark Property

Loudoun County supervisors voted unanimously early Wednesday morning to buy most of the former Westpark Golf Club property in Leesburg for $3.8 million.

Supervisors approved the 134.26-acre acquisition shortly after midnight at their May 4 meeting. Chuck Kuhn had purchased the land in December in an effort to prevent development that had been opposed by neighboring residents and town leaders. The county’s purchase did not include eight acres zoned for commercial use.

“The County intends to use the property in an environmentally beneficial way that should result in improved water quality through the property, through the Town, and downstream from the property including Goose Creek, the Potomac and the Chesapeake Bay,” wrote Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) in an email Wednesday. “At a future point, much of the property should be largely available to the public for passive, environmentally beneficial uses. At this point, there is no plan for active recreation on the property, nor is such likely.”

However, she wrote, it is possible that the county could build trails in the future, possibly in partnership with the town. There are no immediate plans.

Kuhn purchase the entire property for $5 million on Dec. 28, 2020, with a stated intention to place it under conservation easement. That same month, supervisors asked county staff members to reach out to Kuhn about buying the 134 non-commercial acres from him.

According to County Attorney Leo Rogers, the property has not yet been placed under easement, but that step is expected to be completed by the time the purchase goes to closing.