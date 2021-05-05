TA Realty Plans $1.8B Data Center Campus Near Leesburg

TA Realty LLC this week announced plans to develop a $1.8 billion secure data center campus south of Leesburg.

The campus will be situated next to Panda Stonewall Power Plant on the east side of Sycolin Road and bound by Cochran Mill Road to the north and Energy Park Drive to the south. With the initial buildings expected to come online in late 2021, the fully built-out campus will feature more than 1.5 million square feet of space with 300 megawatts of power and a dedicated onsite substation.

“Delivering this transformational project is part of our commitment to invest more capital into this in-demand asset class,” said Michael Haggerty, managing partner at TA Realty. “Our campus will address the needs of hyperscale and cloud providers by delivering sustainable data center infrastructure with speed and scale into the largest and most sought-after data center market in the world.”

With more than 18 million square feet of data centers in operation and millions more being planned or developed, Loudoun County is considered to be the world’s fastest growing data center market.

