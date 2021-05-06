Letter: Brian P. Allman, Ashburn

Editor: When I was the Democratic nominee for sheriff in 2015, I ran on the platform of forming the Loudoun County Police Department. Not one person in the Loudoun County Democratic Committee had any interest—not Randall, not Saines, not Umstattd. No one.

Now, with the Democrats in charge, the idea of forming the Loudoun County Police Department is such a good idea that the government is spending $500,000 studying the idea. In fact, it appears that the county leaders think they can form a county police department without changing its form of government, which I do not believe they can. I am betting Mr. Rogers will tell the board that its can’t just do it either. Should the board form a county police department, a lawsuit will certainly be filed and ultimately decided by the Supreme Court of Virginia. I look forward to filing that lawsuit myself if the board takes such action without the voters voting and the General Assembly taking the appropriate legislative action.

There are so many other things Loudoun County citizens need. I am disappointed that $500,000 of taxpayer’s money is being wasted on such a study when Mr. Rogers could have simply told you the uphill battle the county faces in forming a county police department. Simply look at Prince William and Chesterfield County.

Did I think a Loudoun County Police Department could happen? I knew it would be tough and that everything had to line up perfectly for it to happen. I figured it had a 50/50 chance of success. I was willing to try, and I assure you that it would have not cost the county $500,000.

Brian P. Allman, Ashburn