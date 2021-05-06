Loudoun Democrats Back McClellan in Straw Poll

The Loudoun County Democratic Committee held its 2021 Gala & Straw Poll on May 1, with Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan topping Terry McAuliffe in voting for the governor’s nomination.

The event drew more than 120 participants and raised over $24,000 for four local businesses through virtual artisan tastings.

The program featured a straw poll for the state primaries.

Hometown favorite Mark Herring was the evening’s top vote getter, securing 81% of the vote in his bid to become a three-term attorney general, besting Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones, who received 18.5%.

McClellan scored a victory over Terry R. McAuliffe and three other candidates in the governor’s race. She registered 46% of the vote, outpacing McAuliffe, who got 32%. They were followed by Jennifer D. Carroll Foy with 20% and Lee J. Carter, 1.5%. Lt Gov. Justin Fairfax received no votes.

The Richmond-area legislator, the only Democratic gubernatorial candidate not from Northern Virginia, also claimed victories in similar straw polls of the Fairfax County Democratic Committee and the Mount Vernon Democratic Committee.

In polling for lieutenant governor, Sam Rasoul (31%) edged out Andria McClellan (23%), Hala S. Ayala (21.5%) and Sean A. Perryman (20%) for the win. Mark H. Levine received 5% of the vote and no votes were cast for Xavier JaMar Warren.

In the two House of Delegates primaries, the incumbents received overwhelming support. Ibraheem S. Samirah received 71% of the vote over Irene Shin in the 86th District and Kathleen J. Murphy received 80% of the vote over Jennifer M. Adeli.