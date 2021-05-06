Loudoun Youth Inc. Opens Claude Moore Community Builders Applications

Loudoun Youth, Inc. is accepting applicationfor the 2021-2022 Claude Moore Community Builders program, returning after a year-long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10-month program connects high school students with volunteer opportunities at area nonprofits, and provides training on topics like communication, leadership, and collaboration.

This year, in addition to offering opportunities to volunteering at nonprofits working on issues like literacy, food insecurity, and mental health, the program also will encourage participants to support Loudoun’s Medical Reserve Corps, which played a crucial role in the county’s work fighting COVID-19, including vaccinations.

All rising ninththrough 12th grade Loudoun students are eligible to apply for the program, which is supported by a grant from the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation.

Learn more and apply atloudounyouth.org.